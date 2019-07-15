US, UK Still Inching Toward Post-Brexit Trade Talks

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. has recently completed a series of meetings with the U.K. under their trade working group umbrella aimed at ensuring continuing trade as Britain exits the European Union, saying Monday they have made progress on a potential post-Brexit trade agreement. At the latest meeting, which took place July 10 and 11, the two governments continued talks to bolster their trade and investment relationship as the U.K. prepares to leave the EU, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a release. Notably, U.K. International Trade Secretary Liam Fox and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer “la[id] the groundwork” for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS