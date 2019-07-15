Ice Cream Co. Can't Win 'Scoop' Trademark

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is refusing to let an Arkansas ice cream company register "Scoop" as a trademark, ruling that a single creamery cannot lock up "a common portion size." In a precedential decision on July 8, the agency's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board rejected an application from Yarnell's Ice Cream Co. to register the name as a trademark for "ice cream promoted and distributed by a mascot named Scoop." The board ruled that "scoop" is a simple term that has "little, if any, source-identifying capacity" when used in connection with ice cream — and that Yarnell's had not...

