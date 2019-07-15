UK Economic Crime Plan Prompts Worries About Banks' Role

Law360, London (July 15, 2019, 6:52 PM BST) -- The British government's plan to give some of the country's biggest banks a prominent role in its latest strategy to stamp out economic crime has raised questions of a potential conflict of interest. The government’s plan, unveiled Friday, includes the creation of a “strategic board,” chaired by the U.K. home secretary and chancellor, to oversee improvements to policy on economic crime. And in addition to law enforcement officials and regulators, the government has brought bankers to the table from HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and other institutions that have faced major fines for corporate misconduct. That has prompted questions about how much influence...

