CVS-Aetna Challengers Push Back On Exec's PBM Claims

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A pair of groups challenging CVS' purchase of Aetna urged a D.C. federal court on Friday to discount claims made by a CVS executive that the merger didn't increase the bargaining leverage of the combined company's pharmacy benefits manager. Consumer Action and U.S. Public Interest Research Groups pushed back against a letter sent last month by Gary Loeber, executive vice president of pharmaceutical contracting and purchasing for CVS Health, that asserted the merger did not impact drug purchases made by CVS Caremark, the company's PBM. The interest groups argued that this assertion is inconsistent with the reality of the market and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS