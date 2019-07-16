AXA Settles Unpaid Premium Suit Against Defunct Insurer

Law360, London (July 16, 2019, 4:23 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of AXA XL Ltd. has settled a lawsuit it brought against a now-defunct commercial motor insurance underwriter, claiming it failed to hand over £800,000 ($993,700) in premiums, according to a London court. The order, made at the High Court by Judge Andrew Baker, notes that XL Catlin Insurance Co. UK Ltd. reached a confidential settlement in June with Orbit (Underwriting Agencies) Ltd. and the company’s former director, Stuart Lowe. Judge Baker ordered that the case against Orbit and Lowe should be stayed under the terms of the deal. Friday's order makes no reference to a third defendant originally named...

