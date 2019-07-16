Tips For Avoiding Multistate HIPAA Data Breach Lawsuits

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 12:41 PM EDT) -- In May, Indiana-based Medical Informatics Engineering Inc. agreed to pay the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights $100,000. The company also committed to a corrective action plan. The fine and settlement arose out of a data breach and related potential violations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act's privacy and security rules. The breach at the company, which provides electronic health records and related services to health care entities, allegedly affected 3.5 million patients. The settlement was notable for another provision. MIE also agreed to pay $900,000 to 16 states whose attorneys general had sued...

