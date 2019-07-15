Stoel Rives Adds 2 Partners From Foster Pepper

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Stoel Rives LLP has added a pair of Foster Pepper PLLC bankruptcy attorneys to the restructuring practice at its Seattle office. The firm announced Monday that Bryan Glover and Andrew Morton have joined its restructuring and insolvency practice as partners. "Adding Bryan and Andrew to our bench of experienced bankruptcy attorneys allows us to strengthen our position in the Pacific Northwest and better serve our clients in key industries such as commercial real estate, energy, agribusiness and natural resources," Vanessa Soriano Power, managing partner of Stoel Rives' Seattle office, said in the announcement. Glover, a graduate of Emory University School of...

