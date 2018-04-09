Fed. Circ. Backs Nobel Biocare Win In Dental Patent Case

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld a lower court's finding that Nobel Biocare didn't infringe on a Spitz Technologies Corp. patent for a "self-drilling" dental implant and shot down STC's bid to get out of paying Nobel around half a million dollars in attorney fees. In two brief orders, a three-judge appellate panel affirmed Nobel's summary judgment win in STC's patent suit, and also U.S. District Judge James V. Selna's decision granting Nobel attorneys $502,238 in fees. Monday's nonprecedential judgments did not give details behind the panel's reasoning. The affirmations came more than a year after Judge Selna in March 2018...

