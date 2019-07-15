Recent Tax Lessons About When A Business 'Starts'

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- It takes money to make money. Generally Congress allows taxpayers to deduct the money it takes from the money they make. That’s the idea in Internal Revenue Code Section 162.[1] But Section 162’s deceptively simple language — allowing a deduction for all “the ordinary and necessary expenses paid or incurred in carrying on a trade or business” — has gaps, to be filled by other statutes. For example, Sections 183[2] and 212[3] apply the Section 162 idea to activities that are not a “trade or business” but still produce income and have associated costs. And then there is that pesky timing...

