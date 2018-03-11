Law Firms Seek $1.8M In Escrow From Zohar Portfolio Entity

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Three law firms are seeking more than $1.8 million in legal fees from an investment vehicle of bankrupt Patriarch Partners LLC founder Lynn Tilton, saying the money should have been paid two years ago but that one of Tilton's companies is blocking it. In a motion filed Friday, firms Blank Rome LLP, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, and Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell LLP told the Delaware bankruptcy court that Tilton's Patriarch Partners XV is claiming the funds at issue are part of the estate of one of the Zohar funds but that the money had actually been set aside...

