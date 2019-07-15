Offit Kurman Deal With NC Firm Paves Way For 13th Office

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Offit Kurman PA announced Monday that it is entering into an affiliation with Charlotte-based Horack Talley Pharr & Lowndes PA, allowing the firm to expand into its 13th office and its first in North Carolina. Horack Talley's 27 attorneys will remain in their current location when they begin working as the Charlotte office for Offit Kurman on Sept. 1, according to the firm's announcement. The move is part of a multiyear growth strategy that has allowed Offit Kurman to open offices in locations such as New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., Law360 in May placed Offit Kurman 227th on the Law360...

