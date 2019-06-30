Pa. Says Ch. 11 Hospital License Sale Needs State Approval

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health objected Monday to the proposed bidding procedures governing the sale of doctor training programs by bankrupt hospital operator Center City Healthcare, saying any transfer of state-issued facility licenses held by the debtor's Philadelphia hospital requires state approval. In the objection, the health department said the bidding procedures envision a sale of residency programs that train more than 560 doctors at the shuttering Hahnemann University Hospital in partnership with the Drexel University College of Medicine and include provisions for the transfer of an acute care facility license issued by the department. However, Pennsylvania law gives the health...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS