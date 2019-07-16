The 4 Traits Law Firm Leaders Value Most In A Partner

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Integrity, good communication skills, sound judgment and a collaborative spirit. Those are the four qualities law firm leaders referenced most when asked, as part of an ongoing Law360 interview series, “What one trait is most important for a law firm partner?” While legal expertise and having a large book of business are, of course, important, it was those more innate qualities that tended to stand out to top brass as being vital to the success and harmony of their firms. Leaders from Greenberg Traurig, Morgan Lewis, Reed Smith, Littler Mendelson and a slew of other firms have responded to the question...

