Lucia Can't Escape SEC Case After High Court's Remand

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Raymond J. Lucia, a former investment adviser who successfully argued before the U.S. Supreme Court that the administrative law judge in his U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proceedings was appointed unconstitutionally, must still face an SEC hearing on remand, a new ALJ ruled Monday. Lucia’s administrative proceeding was reassigned to a new in-house ALJ, Judge Carol Fox Foelak, following the high court’s ruling in June 2018. Lucia argued that the case over his allegedly fraudulent misrepresentation to investors about their wealth management strategies should be dismissed because the deadline for the agency to bring fraud claims and remedial action has passed....

