Investor Probing 'Activist' Fund's Role In Pet Firms' Tie-Up

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- An investor in veterinary pharmaceutical company Aratana Therapeutics Inc. filed a lawsuit Monday in Delaware Chancery Court seeking access to company records to determine the role an "activist fund" played in the company's proposed $245 million acquisition by Elanco Animal Health Inc. Rebecca Schneier said she wants the records to determine if Aratana’s board and a special committee set up by the board to explore “strategic alternatives” to the company remaining a standalone entity were unduly influenced by hedge fund Engaged Capital, which also holds Aratana stock. Schneier asserts there is a “credible basis” to suspect that the board and special...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS