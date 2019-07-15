Judge Who Oversaw Sen. Menendez Trial Dies At 86: Report

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William H. Walls, who presided over Sen. Bob Menendez's New Jersey federal jury trial and acquittal for bribery, has died at the age of 86, according to a report from NJ.com. Walls, who was also the first male African American federal court judge in the Garden State, according to the report, made national headlines for direct delivery during the Menendez trial. Prosecutors had alleged the Democratic senator accepted bribes from Salomon Melgen, a Florida eye doctor, in exchange for trying to influence executive branch officials on the doctor's behalf. The two men have said they were acting out...

