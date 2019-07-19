Digital Asset Securities Statement May Be Missed Opportunity

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A joint statement issued by the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority provides insight into the issues under consideration regarding broker-dealer custody of digital asset securities, such as initial coin offerings.The SEC and FINRA staff remind entities effecting transactions in digital asset securities of broker-dealer registration requirements and obligations under the broker-dealer financial responsibility rules with regard to custody. While the SEC and FINRA staff did not provide actionable guidance regarding the custody of these assets, they did reiterate their commitment to encourage and support innovation through continued engagement with market participants....

