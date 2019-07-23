Baker Donelson Adds White Collar Litigator From Greenberg

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A veteran Greenberg Traurig LLP white collar litigator and former federal prosecutor has joined Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC’s government enforcement and investigations group in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Mark Schnapp, who spent 30 years at Greenberg Traurig, joined Baker Donelson as special counsel earlier this month and will focus his practice on government enforcement, internal investigations and helping companies defend themselves in government investigations. Schnapp is the second former federal prosecutor to join the firm’s government enforcement and investigations group this month, after the addition of former Duane Morris LLP attorney Michael Clark in Houston. “Baker Donelson is committed to...

