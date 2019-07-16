A Timely Review To Enhance UK’s Company Register

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Three years after the U.K. first set up its register of persons of significant control, companies continue to avoid revealing their real owners or have money laundering risks associated with them. The root of the problem is that the U.K.’s company register, Companies House, does not currently possess sufficient powers or resources to scrutinize and challenge the information that it holds. To address these ongoing issues, the U.K. government has launched a consultation on improving Companies House and a statutory review of the PSC register is now underway. This will assess the effectiveness of the PSC measures, particularly on whether they...

