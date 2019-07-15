Seattle ‘Wealth Tax' Unconstitutional, Wash. Court Says

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Seattle can't impose a graduated income tax on the wealthy, the Washington Court of Appeals ruled Monday, but the court simultaneously voided a 35-year-old piece of state law and said the city can levy property tax on income. Seattle has the statutory authority to adopt a property tax on income, a state appeals court said Monday. Seattle's skyline is shown in a photo from 2018. (AP) Because Seattle’s 2.25% “wealth tax” enacted in July 2017 on income of more than $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for joint filers was a graduated income tax, the tax violates the state constitution’s uniformity clause, the Washington...

