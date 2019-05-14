Apple Tells Fed. Circ. To Reverse ITC Ruling On IPad Covers

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. urged the Federal Circuit to reverse the government’s classification of its iPad 2 covers under a catch-all category for plastics with higher tariff rates, saying Monday that its covers also function as stands. In a 42-page brief, Apple said the U.S. Court of International Trade erred in upholding U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s decision to classify its plastic covers under a subheading for “other articles of plastics” in the U.S. Harmonized Tariff Schedule, sticking the smartphone giant with a rate of 5.3% on the covers. Instead, the covers — which Apple said also work as a two-position stand used...

