Addleshaw Must Face Insolvency Negligence Suit In England

Law360, London (July 16, 2019, 2:45 PM BST) -- The owner of a defunct motor home campground won permission on Tuesday to sue Addleshaw Goddard in England over allegations that its former Scottish lawyers worked in Barclays' interests as the holiday sites were sold off to repay business debts. The High Court has ruled that Paul Holgate can bring the suit in England despite objections by Addleshaw Goddard Scotland LLP that the suit belongs in Scotland. Holgate has accused the law firm of breaching its fiduciary duty over advice it gave him about his former business, caravan holiday park operator Arthur Holgate & Son. The law firm had asked the court...

