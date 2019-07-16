Tycoon Sent To Bankruptcy After £799M Debt Deal Dashed

Law360, London (July 16, 2019, 5:50 PM BST) -- An Israeli lender has won a legal fight to declare bankrupt a property tycoon with £799 million ($991 million) in debts after a London judge refused to back a settlement repaying creditors just three-and-a-half pence for every pound owed. High Court Judge Nicholas Briggs approved a bankruptcy petition filed by Israeli-owned lender CFL Finance Ltd. against Moises Gertner, whose property empire collapsed in the aftermath of the financial crisis. The court on Monday refused to adjourn the dispute so Gertner could repay his lenders £450,000, a move supported by his largest creditor, an entity called Laser Trust. The judge said Laser,...

