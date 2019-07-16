Legal Aid Petition Delays Ex-Retail Chief’s Plea Hearing

Law360, London (July 16, 2019, 6:40 PM BST) -- A judge on Tuesday postponed a plea hearing for the former owner of collapsed retail chain BHS Ltd., who is facing tax evasion and money laundering charges connected to his purchase of two yachts, after he asked for more time to obtain legal aid. Dominic Chappell was scheduled to be arraigned in Southwark Crown Court Tuesday on charges that he cheated the British government out of more than £773,000 ($959,000) in taxes from his company Swiss Rock Ltd., according to the Crown Prosecution Service. But he asked for the hearing to be adjourned until a later date so he could secure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS