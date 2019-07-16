EU Ramps Up Scrutiny Of Retail Fund Performance Fees

Law360, London (July 16, 2019, 5:02 PM BST) -- Europe's markets watchdog set out blocwide guidance Tuesday for investment managers to calculate the fees they charge to retail investors for how well their funds perform, after finding that practices vary across the European Union. The European Securities and Markets Authority set out common guidance for the way Europe's fund management companies calculate the performance fees they charge to investors of mutual funds. The fees that investors pay to managers are linked to how their funds — which are known as Undertakings for the Collective Investment in Transferable Securities, or UCITS — perform against a benchmark, such as a stock index....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS