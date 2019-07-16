Watchdog Warns Against Using EONIA Rate In New Contracts

Law360, London (July 16, 2019, 2:15 PM BST) -- The European Central Bank told banks and insurers on Tuesday to move away from referring to the existing Euro Overnight Index Average in new contracts by October, when the scandal-hit benchmark will be replaced by the bloc’s new unsecured overnight borrowing rate. An ECB working group urged finance firms not to enter into new contracts that refer to EONIA from Oct. 2, when the authority will start publishing the new wholesale overnight bank borrowing rate — the Euro Short-Term Rate, which it has abbreviated to €STR. Contracts signed before then should include wording that states that the methodology to calculate EONIA...

