Insurer Hastings Takes £8.4M Hit From Discount Rate Level

Law360, London (July 16, 2019, 7:16 PM BST) -- Hastings Group Holdings PLC said Tuesday it will take a profit loss of £8.4 million ($9.8 million) because the government did not increase a discount rate used by courts to calculate compensation for victims of motor accidents as much as the industry anticipated. Hastings, which is headquartered in East Sussex and offers vehicle and home insurance, said it expects the one-off hit to its 2019 financial results because it had assumed the raising of the so-called Ogden rate to between 0% to 1% for personal injury damage awards. Yet the government surprised the insurance industry Monday when it increased the rate,...

