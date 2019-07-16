Compliance Officers Saw 4.1% Raise In 2018, Survey Finds

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Compliance officers across the United States saw their salaries increase around 4.1% from 2017 to 2018, but many remain unsatisfied with their compensation, according to a survey released Tuesday. Hundreds of compliance professionals told BarkerGilmore, a recruiting firm focused on lawyers and business executives, that they received raises last year and were likely to job hunt in 2019 to make more. The 4.1% median pay increase across several major industries was 0.1% lower than BarkerGilmore tracked in its previous annual compliance compensation report. The profession has been on the rise for more than a decade as regulators place increasing significance on...

