US Insurance Agency AssuredPartners Acquires UK Broker

Law360, London (July 16, 2019, 5:41 PM BST) -- U.S. insurance agency AssuredPartners Inc. announced that it will acquire Hettle Andrews & Associates Ltd., a U.K. insurance brokerage. AssuredPartners, which is headquartered in Florida, did not disclose the terms of the deal, which is subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority. The acquisition of Hettle Andrews, an integrated risk management and insurance broking company, is part of AssuredPartners’ plan to grow its stake in the U.K. insurance market and develop its operations in London, the U.S. company said Friday. “We are delighted that Hettle Andrews is now part of the rapidly growing AssuredPartners family … [and] will be invaluable...

