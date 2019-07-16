New US Counsel Rule For Foreign TMs Promises Sea Change

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 12:46 PM EDT) -- This month’s dramatic announcement by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that all foreign domiciled trademark applicants, registrants and parties to USPTO trademark proceedings will now be required to retain U.S. counsel[1] is expected to result in the most significant practical change to domestic trademark prosecution practice in years. For casual observers, this new rule — set to be effective on Aug. 3, 2019 — may have arrived as an unexpected, or even shocking, development. After all, with this announcement, literally tens of thousands of active, foreign-domiciled participants in the trademark processes of the USPTO will suddenly now require representation by...

