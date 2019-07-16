Feds Abandon La. Enviro Researchers' Trade Secrets Case

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Louisiana on Monday sought to dismiss a grand jury's charges against two former water research group employees who allegedly tried to steal Mississippi delta environmental modeling software, saying they haven't got enough evidence. Ehab Meselhe and Kelin Hu, who worked at the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based research group Water Institute of the Gulf, were indicted in May by a federal grand jury on charges relating to the alleged theft of the group's "basin wide model," proprietary software that had taken years to develop, according to court documents. Meselhe and Hu were charged with conspiracy to steal trade secrets, attempting...

