Mentor And Firebrand, NJ Judge's Formidable Style Left Mark

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The late U.S. District Judge William H. Walls broke new ground as the first African American man on New Jersey's federal bench and made his mark with wit-spiced wisdom that could leave new lawyers awestruck and seasoned counsel rattled. The somewhat irreverent and sometimes stinging approach likewise made an impression on defendants, particularly corrupt public officials who frequently found their hopes for leniency dashed in Judge Walls' Newark courtroom, where he served until his death on July 11 at age 86. That unpredictable personality punctuated not only Judge Walls' opinions but also his style on and off the bench, according to...

