Senate Approves Tax Treaty With Spain, Tees Up 3 More

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday ratified a bilateral tax treaty with Spain, the first time the chamber has approved such an agreement in almost a decade, and lined up votes on three more treaties for Wednesday. The Senate approved the treaty with Spain in a vote of 94-2. The chamber passed the measure after voting down amendments from Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., which would have added an additional privacy safeguard to the treaty. Tuesday’s vote was praised by companies impacted by the tax treaties, which help prevent double taxation and will codify arbitration agreements. “This is a great day for North...

