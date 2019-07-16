Cannabis-Focused SPAC Prices $575M Canadian IPO

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A special purpose acquisition company focused on buying a cannabis-related business closed a $575 million initial public offering in Canada on Tuesday in what is said to be the largest IPO from a blank-check vehicle in Canadian history. Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp., represented by Blake Cassels & Graydon LLP, sold 57.5 million shares at $10 each. That amount includes 7.5 million shares bought by the underwriter as part of an overallotment option. The company lists New York City as its head office and Vancouver as its registered office. The IPO marks the largest ever from a Canadian-listed SPAC, according to Toronto trading...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS