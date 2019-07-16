Biz Email Scams Nabbed $301M Monthly In 2018, FinCEN Says

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network said Tuesday that it has seen a surge in suspicious activity reports involving hacked business email accounts used to trick others into sending money to fraudsters, scams an agency analysis found generated an average of $301 million each month last year. According to a trend report released by the federal anti-money laundering watchdog, banks filed about 500 SARs each month on average related to these business email compromise, or BEC, scams in 2016, but within two years, that rate rose to an average of more than 1,100 SARs filed monthly. Those filings flagged transactions averaging a...

