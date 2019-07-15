Utilities, Regulators Challenge FERC Energy Storage Rule

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Utility groups and an organization representing state utility regulators are challenging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's landmark rule that makes a place for energy storage in wholesale electricity markets. The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, the umbrella advocacy group for state utility commissions, said Tuesday it's filed a petition for review in the D.C. Circuit. That challenge comes on the heels of a Monday petition launched by the American Public Power Association, Edison Electric Institute, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and American Municipal Power Inc. Both take aim at FERC Order No. 841, which directs regional grid operators to revise...

