Looted-Art Heirs May Find A Sympathetic Forum In NY Courts

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 2:47 PM EDT) -- After more than two decades, and three rounds of court proceedings, the heirs to Fritz Grunbaum have finally succeeded in recovering Egon Schiele artworks looted during the Holocaust. Two previous legal proceedings — the first giving rise to an international diplomatic incident, and the second initiating an unusually public dispute between two federal district court judges — failed to provide relief to the heirs. The New York Appellate Division decision last week in Reif v. Nagy,[1] affirming summary judgment for the heirs, finally vindicated their claims in New York court. More importantly, the Reif decision sent an important signal that New...

