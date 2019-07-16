Perkins, Covington Among Firms Seeing Dem Campaign Cash

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie, Covington & Burling, Jenner & Block and Garvey Schubert Barer were the go-to firms for legal services among those leading the polls in the crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates, recent campaign finance disclosure forms revealed. The government disclosure forms, filed with the Federal Election Commission, include disbursements for the campaigns during April, May and June. Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign paid Covington & Burling LLP almost $68,000 for legal services in June. The campaign for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., paid approximately $237,000 to Garvey Schubert Barer from April to June, and an additional $23,000 to Washington, D.C., labor...

