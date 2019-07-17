EPA Cybersecurity Procedures Need Work, Watchdog Says

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Inspector General has identified cybersecurity threats as one of the main challenges agency management must tackle, with a new report finding agency data is vulnerable to hacking. The OIG report says that while progress on improving cybersecurity at the agency has been made, "recent audits continue to highlight the need to fully implement information security throughout the EPA." In fiscal year 2019, the EPA needs to implement information security procedures on an agencywide level and develop a system for internal control and monitoring of the contractors hired to manage its network, the report says....

