State Lawmakers Target Noncompetes, But 'Sky Isn't Falling'

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- So far this year, five states have enacted laws limiting the types of workers who can sign noncompete agreements, and others are mulling similar legislation. But experts say the “sky isn’t falling” for employers whose agreements only look to protect valuable trade secrets and stop highly paid employees from joining direct competitors. New Hampshire became the latest state to rein in these agreements when Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill last week barring employers from forcing low-wage workers to sign noncompetes. And while it’s a trend employers should watch, experts say it’s not one they should necessarily worry about if they...

