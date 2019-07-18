Rushed Yacht Repairs Mean No Reimbursement, Insurers Say

Law360, London (July 18, 2019, 12:26 PM BST) -- The insurers of a luxury 80-foot yacht that was damaged after it ran aground off the coast of Istanbul have told a London judge they are not required to pay for the whole $300,000 repair bill because they did not clear the ship's owners to make it seaworthy again. Tokio Marine Kiln Europe SA, XL Catlin Services SE and Star Stone Insurance Services Ltd. argued in a defense filing at the High Court that they are under no obligation to repay the owners of the Italian-designed Queen B Speed yacht for all repairs to its fins, propellers and hull, damaged in an accident...

