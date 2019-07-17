Republicans Criticize Another Trump Judicial Nominee

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Several Republican senators took the rare step of sharply criticizing another one of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees during a hearing Wednesday, taking particular issue with his past ruling in support of Obamacare's mandated coverage of contraception. U.S. District Judge Halil Suleyman Ozerden of Mississippi, a nominee for the Fifth Circuit, faced accusations from some senators that he was insufficiently conservative, particularly because of his ruling in favor of the Obama administration during a challenge to the Affordable Care Act's contraception provision. In 2012, Judge Ozerden granted the Obama administration’s motion to dismiss a case brought by the Catholic Diocese of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS