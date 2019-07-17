Facebook Says Libra Not A Security, Lawmakers Skeptical

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The Libra digital currency is not a security but might be a commodity, a Facebook executive told lawmakers on Wednesday, though legislators seemed unconvinced as the Facebook-led Libra project faced the U.S. House Financial Services Committee in a second day of congressional hearings. David Marcus, the head of Facebook's Calibra, the digital wallet that will facilitate the use of Libra, told members of the committee that he did not think Libra should be considered a security subject to oversight by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but that it may instead be a commodity. “We believe that no one will buy...

