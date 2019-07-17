Late Ex-IRS Chief Caplin Ushered Agency Into Modern Era

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Mortimer Caplin, a former IRS commissioner under President John F. Kennedy and founder of Caplin & Drysdale who recently died at age 103, is remembered by his former colleagues for modernizing and putting a human face on the agency. Caplin, who graduated from the University of Virginia Law School in 1940 and later taught there for 33 years, died Monday shortly after reaching his 103rd birthday, according to an announcement by the university. Caplin was asked to join Kennedy’s Task Force on Taxation shortly after the 1960 election and was appointed IRS commissioner in 1961. Beth Shapiro Kaufman, a member at...

