Clifford Chance Brings Bankruptcy Partner To NY Office

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Clifford Chance LLP has boosted its U.S. financial structuring group by bringing in a corporate bankruptcy specialist from Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as a partner in its New York office. The London-headquartered firm on Tuesday announced the addition of Michelle McGreal, who also served as a judicial clerk for Chief Judge Stuart M. Bernstein at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. McGreal said she took the position because it presented a great opportunity to work with a New York-based team at a leading worldwide restructuring firm that does a lot of multijurisdictional work. “I think, maybe...

