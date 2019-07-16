Pa. Judge, An Ex-Jones Day Atty, Confirmed To 3rd Circ. Seat

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Tuesday confirmed a Pennsylvania federal judge and former Jones Day associate to the Third Circuit, bringing the total number of vacancies President Donald Trump has filled on the Northeast appeals court to four. U.S. District Judge Peter J. Phipps was elevated to the circuit post on a largely party-line vote of 56-40. Three Democrats — Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Doug Jones of Alabama and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — crossed over to back his appointment. Judge Phipps has served in the Western District of Pennsylvania for less than a year, having been confirmed in October. He cleared...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS