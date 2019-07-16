Grassley Calls For Quick Passage Of NAFTA 2.0

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is pushing for quick passage of the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement, calling on the White House and congressional Democrats on Tuesday to finish up their consultations on the deal’s labor and environmental provisions. A group of House Democrats have been working with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to discuss issues they would like to see smoothed over before they vote to ratify the new NAFTA, which has been rechristened as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. In particular, Democrats have raised questions about the USMCA rules covering labor, the environment and drug pricing, among others. Lighthizer has repeatedly...

