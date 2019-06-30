Philly Kids Hospital's Owner Proposes Fast Ch. 11 Sale Plan

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Center City Healthcare LLC, the bankrupt owner of two medical facilities in Philadelphia, submitted bidding procedures Tuesday in Delaware governing the proposed Chapter 11 sale of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children with a transaction closing deadline in early October. In its motion, the debtor said St. Christopher’s has remained profitable since Center City Healthcare bought it from Tenet Healthcare Corp. about 18 months ago, and those profits have been used to sustain operations at the debtor’s other facility — Hahnemann University Hospital — which is slated for closure in September. The sale process must move swiftly, the motion said, because any...

