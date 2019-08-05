SEC Changes Make Requesting Confidential Treatment Easier

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- This article discusses the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s revised procedures, adopted on March 20 and effective as of April 2, for redacting competitively sensitive information from material contracts that are filed as exhibits to certain filings under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These revisions are part of a broad range of other amendments and rules that have been adopted or proposed by the SEC pursuant to its mandate under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act of 2015, known as the FAST Act, with the goal of modernizing and simplifying the public company disclosure...

