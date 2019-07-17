Morgan Stanley Pays $3M For Discovery Lapse In FINRA Case

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel on Tuesday ordered Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC to pay investors a $3 million sanction for its failure to provide information about a broker who was fired. The panel also ordered the bank to pay the investors, Isabel Litovich-Quintana and Jose Torres, about $260,000 in compensatory damages related to their investments in Puerto Rico bonds. The decision comes shortly after two other arbitration panels ordered UBS Financial Services Inc. to pay a total of roughly $13 million related to similar investments. “We strongly disagree with the panel’s award of monetary sanctions in this case,...

